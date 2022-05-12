Dubai: The first Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award went to Anna Qabale Duba, a Kenyan nurse.
Duma has worked tirelessly in her community to empower them with education and campaign against harmful cultural practices such as Female Genital Mutation.
At a grand ceremony held in Dubai to commemorate International Nurses Day today, nurse Duba, dressed in her traditional Kenyan robes, received the award from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and group.
Duba, who took home a prize money of $250,000 (Dh919,500) was overwhelmed by the recognition. She said: “I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be acknowledged and celebrated in such a way. This is a win for Kenya, for Africa and the girls in the villages,” said Duba .
Duba, selected by an eminent grand jury from ten finalists, is the first woman graduate in her village. She has dedicated her life towards literacy and serving the masses through the Qabale Duba Foundation. She thanked her mother and husband for their unconditional support. Today also happened to be her wedding anniversary.
The award received nominations of 24,000 nurses from all over the world.
Launched in 2021, by Aster DM Healthcare, Aster Guardian International Nursing Award was initiated to acknowledge the unflinching humanitarian care extended by nurses worldwide.
The other nine finalists also received monetary prizes at the event.
