Dina Khataan created the exclusive canvas for Gulf News in three days Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Gulf News collaborated with Dina Khataan, a contemporary artist based in Dubai to create an exclusive canvas for its official UAE National Day magazine cover.

The canvas, for Khataan is representative of the UAE National Day celebrations, while encompassing the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global art destination.

Dina Khataan thanks the UAE and its wise leadership for presenting artists like her a creative platform and the freedom to interpret the world through their works Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“I call it Pride & Dreams, an abstract fluid artwork that is a festivity bursting in motion, representing the UAE’s pride for its past and its dreams for the future.

“The UAE has a key role in paving my path as an artist. It is certainly leading the art scene in the Middle East, a worldwide benchmark with legendary leadership to learn from,” says Khataan.

The Dubai-based Egyptian expat was adjudged the winner in the Innovative Art category at the Global Art Awards 2018, held under the patronage of Shaikh Saeed Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family.

“The abstract artwork presents a fusion of the UAE’s honourable achievements along with a dreamy outlook for the nation’s future, which is infinite and eternal,” says Khataan.

“It depicts the soul of the nation that united itself in the spirit of tolerance, which is interwoven within the nation. The highlights using gold reflect the precious traditions and culture that are rooted in the UAE. The backlit artwork gives hope in times of darkness and hardship.”