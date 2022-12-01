Dubai: On the 51st National Day, UAE ministers and top officials commemorated the achievements made by the country in all fields. They remembered the founding fathers of the Union with gratitude and pledged their allegiance and loyalty to the leadership to continue to contribute to the growth of the country.

Minister of health and Prevention

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs pointed out that 51st National Day this year is not like any previous occasions. “It is all the more special as it comes at a time when the UAE has just approved a new vision, “We The UAE 2030,” during the annual government meetings to improve the lives of citizens and advance the country’s development.”

He said the new vision sets a road map for the UAE and provides a national action plan for the next decade and the next 50 years. “It will help us reinforce the nation’s global leadership and bring outstanding achievements in all sectors. It also sets the stage for a new phase of sustainable growth and prosperity,” the minister added.

Minister of Culture and Youth

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the occasion celebrates the path to the future leading to the nation’s development. “We at the Ministry of Culture and Youth are keen to keep pace with the aspirations of our country and support the cultural and creative movement, one of the pillars of our nation’s growth. We are launching several initiatives to nurture creativity and support creatives in the UAE. We look forward to the next phase of our nation’s journey with hope, optimism, determination and ambition under the wise leadership. We move forward with humanitarian vision and mission that strengthens the pillars of the Union and supports the UAE’s position in the global competitiveness indices.”

Minister of Community Development

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development said that second December is a day of unity marked with promising achievements and giving filled with sincerity and love among everyone. “While celebrating our extended accomplishments, we are all very keen on the achievements of our union and UAE, we all strive for more efforts to enhance its leadership and consolidate its excellence to raise its flag high on all occasions. Long live UAE exalted and glorified.”

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police stated that it is a precious opportunity “during which we remember the efforts of our founding leaders in laying the foundation stone for building a strong union. On this day, we send messages of love and loyalty to our beloved country and our wise leadership and renew the commitment that we shall remain loyal and honest children of this homeland.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said: “On this day, we feel the greatness of our glorious union that was established by the Founding Fathers, may their souls rest in peace. Our wise leadership have continued the process of growth and development and made the name of the UAE a synonym to excellence and prosperity, as well as anticipating and shaping the future. The UAE’s experience has become a source of inspiration for the countries and people of the region and the world, and its achievements a source of pride for every citizen and resident.”



Director General Dubai Municipality

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said: “The special occasion consolidates our commitment, and we express our deepest sense of allegiance to the country and our leaders, as well as renew our patriotic spirits. It is in line with the vision and support of our wise leadership, who has always prioritised the happiness and comfort of the UAE’s citizens and residents. We reiterate our continued commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in advancing the nation towards more growth and development, and we pray to the Almighty for the protection and prosperity of our homeland

Chairman of Department of Community Development

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development, said the UAE provides an ideal environment for its people to grow and advance, highlighting that efforts to enhance family and community cohesiveness as well as to improve the levels of happiness and welfare are underway. “This is done to advance social development in Abu Dhabi and support the agenda of the social sector, which strives to improve people’s quality of life by promoting positive thinking and cultivating diverse skills.

IRENA

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), stated: “Today, under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country is reinforcing its position as a beacon of sustainability, and a critical enabler of the energy transition, in the Middle East, as the nation gears-up to host COP28 next year. And with the launch of ‘We The UAE 2031’, announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE will continue to accelerate its drive towards a net-zero economy by 2050, and further consolidate its role as a global exporter of cutting-edge innovation in science and technology.