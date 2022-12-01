Abu Dhabi: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has ordered a Dh3 billion worth of housing benefits for citizens in the emirate.
The third housing package of 2022 coincides with the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations, and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring family stability and social cohesion, as well as to enhancing living standards of Emirati citizens.
The new package also aims at helping the UAE citizens raise strong and stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE. It brings the total value of housing packages disbursed during 2022 to approximately Dh7 billion, benefiting more than 4,000 beneficiaries.
The package includes housing loans, and the exemption of retirees and families of deceased mortgagors in Abu Dhabi from loan repayments.