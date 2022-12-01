Fireworks and concerts across Dubai

Fireworks will be in the four colours of the UAE national flag on December 2 at Al Seef and The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm; and The Pointe and Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm.

Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City will have an incredible night of music on Friday, featuring leading Emirati and GCC artists. Dubai Festival City Mall with also have live concert at 8pm, followed by a specially choreographed Imagine and fireworks show. Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan will have a show on at the fountain area of City Walk; while over at Dubai Opera, Moroccan comedian Abdul Rahman Ouaabed, popularly known as EKO, will entertain the audience. King of 90s pop, Lucky Ali, will be performing at The Agenda on December 3 as part of the Winter Music Fest, which will also bring some of Bollywood’s most popular musicians to the city.

Expo City will host an incredible night of music on Friday, featuring leading Emirati and GCC artists. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Family entertainment

Malls across Dubai will have flag decorations, musical parades and fun activities for the whole family. Kids can take part in creative workshops and have their faces painted with UAE-themed designs while the adults can enjoy performance by the traditional Al Harbia Band

Restaurants across the city will also have special offers and curated tasting menus and events. Various restaurants will offer guests with a slice of cake on the house to celebrate UAE National Day.

Football fever

Football fans can celebrate the National Day and also enjoy watching the beautiful game. To top it all, international artists like Brazilian diva Ludmilla, and local DJs such as Mr Shef Codes, Kaboo and Flippside will keep the electric vibes going between and after matches at Budx FIFA Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour that can host up to 10,000 football fans

Camel race and more activities

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) will hold camel races for Emiratis and expats on December 2 at aDubai Camel Racing Club’s Al Marmoom Race Track. The camel race is in line with promoting Emirati culture, values and traditions among residents and tourists.

There will be a fun run at The Track Meydan Golf on December 2. This community challenge will see runners of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experts, come together sprint or stroll distances of 3km, 5km, 10km or 16km

Open parks

Dubai Municipality has announced that all residential and neighbourhood parks and lakes in Dubai will be open from 8am till 12am during the holidays.

All residential and neighbourhood parks and lakes in Dubai will be open from 8am till 12am during the holidays. Image Credit: WAM

Events in Abu Dhabi

The 51st UAE National Day will definitely be celebrated in grandeur and style across The Captial this weekend, with fireworks, performances and concerts paying tribute to the nation’s journey.

Kicking off the celebrations, the UAE National Day Official Ceremony will take at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Friday. It run until December 11.

Abu Dhabi will also host multiple events and firework displays on December 2 and 3, including the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island, and Yas Bay Waterfront in the capital, as well Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Al Dhafra region.

Many of these venues will also see additional activations and performances for visitors.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Sheikh Zayed Festival has a lineup of shows scheduled for December 2 and 3, including spectacular fountain and laser shows at the Emirates Fountain. The festival’s Heritage Village will also look back on the last 51 years of the UAE, and the role played by the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in unifying and developing the nation.

Sheikh Zayed Festival attracts thousands of visitors every National Day. Image Credit: Gulf News

Charitable drive

At Al Maryah Island, a charitable drive by The Galleria, in partnership with the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), will see the launch of a collection of rugs based on artworks by popular local artists. The Ripe Market will also run alongside the venue, offering locally made products and items.

Traditional performances

Yas Island will organise traditional Emirati ayyala dance performances across multiple sites, including at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and Clymb Abu Dhabi.

Qasr Al Hosn will see a competition of Youlah dance performances, art installations by the House of Artisans, and other live performances highlighting Emirati crafts.

The Emirates Heritage Club will once will organise the National Day Traditional Rowing Race for 40-foot vessels. There is also a folklore performance at the Abu Dhabi Theatre, and screen a documentary about the formation of the union.

The emirate’s museums will also join in the National Day celebrations

A number of Emirati artists will also perform at Louvre Abu Dhabi over the National Day weekend. There are also concerts at Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain and Al Hosn.

Al Ain’s Qasr Al Muwaiji and Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa will also see performances and shows to regale visitors.

Celebrations in Sharjah

Sharjah has begun the 51st UAE National Day celebrations on November 29 at Sharjah National Park. A musical performance titled ‘Sultan of Giving’ highlights the achievements of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting the urban, cultural, and environmental development achieved under his rule.

There will also be a performance called ‘New Era’, in addition to other daily activities between 4.30pm and 10pm from November 29 until December 3.

Sharjah National Park. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The celebrations at the Sharjah National Park will also include children’s theater which will host fun shows, in addition to entertaining family competitions.

A number of Sharjah’s government departments will participate in the National Day celebrations at the ‘Government Departments Corner’. Other attractions include a snow village, snow sculpting of national landmarks, and a model of Sharjah landmarks.

Safety reminders

As residents and visitors celebrate the UAE National Day with fun and patriotic fervour, authorities have also issued reminders to celebrate the holiday with public safety in mind.

Authorities said “marches and random gatherings are prohibited and those celebrating National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel”

The Abu Dhabi Police have also released regulations for car decorations, which are permitted in Abu Dhabi between November 28 and December 6. Those who fail to remove additional car decorations after this date will be fined, the Police warned.

Abu Dhabi Police also issued the following instructions designed to minimise public inconvenience to motorists:

Do not obscure or cover licence plates

Do not obscure windows or windshields with decorations, or apply unlicensed tints

Avoid installing decorative items that can hamper safety, such as a flagpole

Ensure that the decoration does not modify the colours of your vehicle

Remember that offensive phrases cannot be used in car decorations

Other reminders

Using a spray of all types is prohibited, whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians

Writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited

Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorised number, and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times

Vehicles may not be equipped with any loud noise materials or have unlicensed additions to the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility

Motorists are not allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads

Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external road