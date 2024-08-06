Dubai: The UAE’s first mobile clinic offering free consultations for Parkinson’s patients has been launched in Dubai. The event was hosted by the Dubai Police Academy.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the People of Determination Empowerment Council of Dubai Police, Friends of Parkinson’s UAE , Dr Vinod Metta and Professor Ray Chaudhuri from King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence.

The aim is to provide comprehensive support through free consultations on managing the disease, promoting a healthy lifestyle and offering advice to patients with memory and movement disorders.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder, with no known cure but treatment can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Medical, moral support

Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, head of the People of Determination Empowerment Council of Dubai Police, reiterated the initiative’s commitment to comprehensive support.

“Our objective is to create an environment where every patient feels medically and morally supported. This mobile clinic, offering free consultations, demonstrates our commitment to empowering Parkinson’s patients and ensuring they receive the care they deserve.”

Dr Vinod Metta, a consultant neurologist at King’s College Hospital London and Dubai, highlighted the holistic approach to care.

“Effective treatment extends beyond medications. It involves a multidisciplinary team of physical therapists, speech therapists, dietitians, and psychologists working together to enhance our patients’ quality of life.” Dr Metta emphasised that this collaborative approach fosters stronger emotional bonds between doctors and patients, leading to more empowering experiences.

Kimberly Pearce, CEO of King’s College Hospital Dubai, said, “King’s Dubai is proud to support this noble cause. We are dedicated to providing all necessary assistance to ensure the clinic’s success and our patients’ well-being.” She stressed that community collaboration and patient-centred care are fundamental to this initiative.

Huzaifa Ibrahim, founder and chairman of Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, expressed his joy at the clinic’s launch.