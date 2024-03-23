Dubai: Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) has contributed Dh5 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions of individuals around the world.
EIB Chairman Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a significant addition to the UAE’s humanitarian profile with its focus on mobilising efforts to establish an endowment fund dedicated to sustainable education. This generous campaign allows everyone to contribute to its noble aims, and has seen a wide response proving the UAE community’s rooted values of solidarity and generosity.”
The Mothers’ Endowment campaign gives contributors the chance to make donations in the name of their mothers, while supporting the education of underprivileged individuals.
Donation channels
The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).
Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.
Other platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).