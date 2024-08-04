Abu Dhabi: Your seemingly innocent vacation photos could prove to be a boon for cybercriminals. That’s the stark warning from the UAE Cyber Security Council, which says personal images shared online can be a gateway to cyberbullying, identity theft, blackmail, and other forms of cyber threats.

The council urged the public to ensure protection of personal content and privacy, noting that personal photos can contain valuable information. They warned that data such as age, gender, location, biometric data, job title, medical details, and other individual identifiers could be extracted and exploited by cybercriminals.

To protect sensitive documents and personal information online, the Council recommended:

Keeping paper documents in safe places.

Using strong passwords and updating them regularly.

Using encryption to secure digital documents.

Avoiding sharing sensitive documents online.

Apple device updates

The council also advised users of Apple devices to update the operating systems to the latest version to address security vulnerabilities. They noted that Apple recently issued emergency security updates for its devices.

The Cyber Security Council has enhanced cyber culture in the UAE community by collaborating with national institutions and establishing international cyber partnerships. They launched several national initiatives, including the “Cyber Pulse” initiative, which aims to spread cybersecurity awareness across all sectors of society.

The Council, in cooperation with various national entities, launched an awareness campaign to enhance cybersecurity in the UAE. This campaign urged public and private sector entities to participate in promoting the importance of cybersecurity, contributing to digital security and reducing cyber risks.

Protect your private photos and videos

In another statement, the council stressed that excessive sharing of information, especially private photos and video clips, online indicates a lack of cybersecurity awareness.

To protect their personal memories from cyber risks, it recommended six measures:

Using encryption and strong security features to protect private photos and videos.

Reviewing and updating privacy settings.

Deleting sensitive information attached to private photos and videos.

Avoiding sharing sensitive photos or videos online.

Not activating automatic synchronisation of private visual content in cloud services.

Using strong passwords to prevent account vulnerabilities.

How to avoid theft of personal photos

To avoid the theft of personal photos and videos, the Council advised using secure storage solutions, strong passwords, and multi-factor authentication. They stressed the importance of protecting smart devices in the digital age and provided specific advice for Android and iOS users.

For Android users:

Activate the location feature to secure the device.

Use the Google Play protection feature to ensure the safety of applications.

For iOS users:

Use a strong and unique password for the Apple account.

Enable two-factor authentication.

Ensure automatic iOS updates are enabled.

Regularly review the list of devices linked to the iCloud account.

The council warned that many people fall victim to hacking operations targeting personal information, private photos, and banking details due to user mistakes. They highlighted the risks of storing photos, such as those of passports and bank cards, can lead to extortion if stolen.

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, noted that personal data breaches occur regularly. They warned that unprotected information and credentials could be used maliciously, causing serious damage, including identity theft and illegal financial transactions.

The fake Chrome scam