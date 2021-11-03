Umm Al Quwain: A crane pole fell on two vehicles on Emirates Road in Umm Al Quwain, heading towards Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday afternoon, severely injuring the vehicles’ drivers, Umm All Quwain Police said today.
The crane operator has been charged with damaging private property and causing unintentional injury.
A report was received by Umm Al Quwain Police at 3pm on Tuesday, stating that a crane pole had crashed on two vehicles on Emirates Road. Police patrols were moved to the scene of the accident immediately.
Read more
- Sharjah opens women’s prayer halls at mosques across the emirate
- Shurooq launches ‘Nomad’, a first-of-its-kind travel experience for families, adventure enthusiasts in Sharjah
- UAE pledges Dh36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, wildfires
- It's a truly 'Happy Diwali' for Indian expats in the UAE
Brigadier Khamis Salem Buharoon, Director General of Police Operations at Umm Al Quwain Police, who supervised the rescue operation, said the crane operator was lifting a cement concrete pipe weighing approximately 20 tonnes on Emirates Road, in the direction towards Ras Al Khaimah, when the crane’s rope separated from the pipe, which led to the crane shaft being forced back and crashing on the main street, damaging the two vehicles and injuring the drivers.
The police Air Wing airlifted the injured to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.