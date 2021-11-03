Abu Dhabi: The UAE has pledged a Dh36.7 million to Turkey to help restore and reconstruct areas affected by wildfires and floods that swept through the country’s some regions in August.
The pledge follows the orders of Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In August, Turkey witnessed some of the biggest wildfires in the country's history ravaged its southwest, and floods that hit its northern coast.
The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Turkish people in these exceptional circumstances, affirming the country's keenness to contribute to providing appropriate support to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions and damage caused by floods in the north of the country and wildfires in southwestern Turkey.
The UAE always seeks to extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries in such circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation at various levels.
This move reflects the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE to assist those affected by natural disasters.