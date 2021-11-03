Sharjah: Ladies’ prayer halls at mosques across Sharjah are now open, Sharjah authorities announced today.
A spokesperson for the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah told Gulf News that the decision will be implemented from today’s Asr prayer.
Read more
- Shurooq launches ‘Nomad’, a first-of-its-kind travel experience for families, adventure enthusiasts in Sharjah
- UAE pledges Dh36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, wildfires
- Lebanese man wins $1m in latest Dubai Duty Free draw
- HSBC UAE secures Guinness World Records for ‘Most Nationalities Reciting a Poem’
The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has approved the reopening of all women’s prayer halls and toilets at the emirate’s mosques. This decision has been taken in coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, in line with the state’s directions to gradually return to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.