Sharjah: Ladies’ prayer halls at mosques across Sharjah are now open, Sharjah authorities announced today.

A spokesperson for the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah told Gulf News that the decision will be implemented from today’s Asr prayer.

The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has approved the reopening of all women’s prayer halls and toilets at the emirate’s mosques. This decision has been taken in coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, in line with the state’s directions to gradually return to normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.