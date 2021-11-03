Shurooq unveils Nomad, a first-of-its-kind travel experience for families and adventure enthusiasts in Sharjah. It offers an immersive travel experience for those yearning to unplug from the daily grind. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new adventure awaits residents and visitors in the UAE as Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) launches Nomad, a first-of-its-kind tourism project in the region, which promises off beat experiences and round-the-year safe holidaying across the coasts, mountains and desert scapes of Sharjah.

Shurooq unveiled Nomad during its recent participation at the World Travel Market 2021 in London, UK. Targeting discerning travellers and adventure enthusiasts of all ages, as well as families, Nomad offers an immersive travel experience for those yearning to unplug from the daily grind.

Traditional nomadic experience

Nomad fulfils the freedom of a traditional nomadic experience with 20 Airstream travel trailers that could take a guest anywhere from the rugged mountains of Khorfakkan or the vibrant deserts of Mleiha to the pristine beaches of Hamriyah, come winter, rain, or sunshine.

Whether it is a short adventure, or a long stay, visitors and residents can now experience Sharjah’s diverse landscapes, coastal nooks, and natural attractions through a unique set of activities, routes and experiences especially crafted to keep pace with the changing seasons.

Packed with eco-friendly and modern comforts and amenities, the sleek Nomad travel trailers will move from site to site across the emirate guided by the weather conditions, stationing itself at the ideal locations apt for each time of the year.

Outdoor activity

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said: “The launch of Nomad marks the start of a first-of-its-kind world-class outdoor activity in the region to inspire adventure any time of the year. The freedom that the Nomad offers — in terms of holidaying throughout the year amid the majestic settings of a mountain or sand dune, and in the comfort of a well-equipped, contemporary designed trailer, will attract those looking for an authentic experience and spur tourism activity in the region to greater heights.”

Al Sarkal added: “Sharjah is an emirate that is rich in natural splendour. Whatever be the season, there is always something new to do and see in Sharjah. With its customised and close-to-nature travel experiences that changes with every season, Nomad offers individuals, couples, families, and friends plenty of choice and further enhances Sharjah’s appeal as a unique travel destination.”

Ecotourism