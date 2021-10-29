1 of 14
5th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off with health enthusiasts flocking to Kite Beach.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 14
Participants taking part in various health and fitness activities.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 14
The entrance to the Kite beach fitness hub.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 14
Participants enjoy a round of mini golf.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 14
This year’s edition of DFC has come at a time when Dubai is hosting Expo 2020.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 14
This year’s action-packed calendar for DFC, will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 14
Participants doing aerial yoga.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 14
Everyone of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 14
A boxing enthusiast preparing to punch.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 14
Participants doing yoga.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 14
Participants during a stationary cycling class.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 14
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 14
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 14
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News