Dubai: The UAE, represented by its Gender Balance Council, participated in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Women’s Affairs held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

The meeting, themed ‘Women, Governance, and Leadership’, provided a crucial platform for BRICS nations to exchange experiences and best practices in women’s empowerment. Member countries also explored opportunities for cooperation in overcoming challenges and driving inclusive economic and social progress.

The UAE delegation, led by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, highlighted the country’s achievements in advancing women’s leadership. The delegation also shared the UAE’s efforts to closely integrate gender balance into its sustainable development strategies.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised the UAE’s commitment to global collaboration in promoting gender balance across all sectors.

Core pillar

She reiterated that gender equality is a core pillar of the UAE’s national vision and an integral part of its development strategy, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Sheikha Manal highlighted the UAE’s deep-rooted dedication to gender balance inspired by the vision of the Father of the Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Reaffirming this legacy, Sheikha Manal stressed that national progress relies on the equal participation of both women and men. The UAE has integrated this principle into its policies and social values right from its inception, she said.

She further acknowledged the contributions of the UAE’s leadership, particularly the foresight of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the efforts of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in advancing gender balance locally and globally.

Long-standing commitment

In her address at the BRICS meeting, Mona Al Marri expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for hosting the event and commended South Africa for initiating the platform on women’s affairs. Emphasising the UAE’s commitment to gender equality, she said: “We have a long-standing commitment to this cause, both nationally and globally, and we see platforms like BRICS as crucial for accelerating this progress.”

Women in public and private sector roles

She went on to highlight the major strides the UAE has made in advancing women’s role in leadership and governance: “Nine women serve as ministers, making up almost one third of the UAE cabinet. Women now make up over 50 per cent of our Federal National Council, demonstrating the country’s commitment to inclusive governance. Today, 70 per cent of our university graduates and 57 per cent of STEM graduates are women. Over 34 per cent of key leadership roles in the private sector are held by women,” she told the audience at the meeting.

Mona Al Marri also stressed the critical role of the UAE Gender Balance Council in driving progress: “The Council is a key enabler of women’s leadership, advocating policies and implementing programmes that enhance the participation of women in governance and leadership both in the public and private sectors. Since its inception, the Council has worked on significant legal reforms that have enhanced gender balance.”

Supportive laws

She outlined the laws enacted by the UAE to advance gender balance, including those mandating on-site childcare centres in government institutions, equal pay for work of equal value, and women’s representation on the boards of government entities and listed companies. She also informed the gathering that the UAE has just mandated private joint stock companies to appoint at least one woman to their boards by the next year.

Underscoring the importance of collaboration within BRICS, she said: “We in the UAE are keen to actively promote exchange of knowledge for reducing the gender gap in leadership. By sharing best practices, we can gain insights from one another’s successes and challenges. Beyond government-to-government cooperation, we aim to leverage the BRICS B2B track to connect UAE businesses with their BRICS counterparts - to explore new approaches to women’s empowerment in the economic sphere. I look forward to our continued collaboration to achieve progress on these critical issues.”

Promoting global adoption

Meanwhile, Mouza Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, emphasised the critical importance of sustained international cooperation in promoting widespread global adoption of gender balance: “Platforms like the BRICS meeting play a key role in strengthening global cooperation, sharing best practices, and collectively advancing women’s leadership. The UAE is keen to explore joint initiatives with other countries across the world to drive forward meaningful progress on gender equality.”