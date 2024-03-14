The achievement underscores the nation’s ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity, and contribute to achieving the leadership’s vision of positioning the UAE as a world model for gender balance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his admiration for his daughter Sheikha Manal Bint Mohammad, who leads the UAE Gender Balance initiative, commending her exceptional leadership skills and the dedication of the team involved, recognising their collective effort in attaining these outstanding results. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the UAE’s relentless pursuit of progress and prosperity for all its citizens.

“I am immensely proud of my daughter, Sheikha Manal Bint Mohammad and her exemplary and successful leadership of this national project. An outstanding team and achievement, Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his “X” account.

Remarkable achievement

Sheikha Manal, who is also chairperson of the Dubai Women Establishment, extended her congratulations to the country’s wise leadership, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, The Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,

In a post on her “X” account, Sheikha Manal said: Congratulations to the UAE on this remarkable achievement! We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our wise leadership, which has consistently prioritised the empowerment of women. The UAE’s ranking of seventh globally and first regionally in the Gender Equality Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Development Program, is a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to gender balance.

National goal

“In 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum set a national goal for the team to position the UAE among the top 25 countries in gender balance. Today, we take great pride in surpassing this goal and presenting a pioneering Emirati model in the field of gender balance,” she remarked.