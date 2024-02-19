Abu Dhabi: Major Mariam Al Zaabi is a pioneer, breaking barriers and defying stereotypes. As the inaugural female Emirati Critical Care paramedic in the search and rescue domain, she is forging a path for increased female presence within emergency response teams in the UAE.
In a field traditionally dominated by men, her accomplishment signifies a noteworthy advancement in the pursuit of gender equality and inclusivity.
It shows how the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) — a leading national organization, under the umbrella of National Guard Command (NGC) — has taken comprehensive measures, including providing training, opportunities, and support, to enhance women participation in the field.
The centre oversees all search and rescue operations, in coordination with local and federal authorities, at the local, federal, and regional levels in the UAE.
Major Al Zaabi said: “It brought me great pride to be the first Emirati critical paramedic in this field to join the National Search and Rescue Center. I am grateful for this opportunity as it allows me to serve my community while inspiring other women to follow their dreams. I am proud to be a part of a profession that makes a difference in people’s lives.”
Major Al Zaabi’s remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the progressive vision and inclusive directives of the wise leadership regarding gender balance in the UAE, which has introduced several laws to protect individuals from discrimination and enhance the presence of women across different sectors.
By joining the frontline response teams, Major Al Zaabi became an example of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to serving the community.
This achievement showcases the UAE’s dedication to promoting women’s participation across diverse fields, aligning with the guidance and unwavering support of its visionary leadership.
It also highlights the effectiveness of the UAE’s strategies in enhancing women’s abilities and providing avenues for broadening their engagement, thereby empowering them to serve as vital contributors in the journey towards sustainable development.