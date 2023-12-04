Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police recently unveiled a state-of-the-art search and rescue vehicle featuring intelligent specifications.
The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, highlighted that the introduction of this vehicle, equipped with specialised features tailored to its role in search and rescue operations, marks a significant enhancement to the Ras Al Khaimah Police vehicle fleet.
The force remains committed to staying abreast of evolving events and developments, with a focus on bolstering security and safety.
This new addition aims to elevate the quality of service provided to the public during emergency situations, such as floods in valleys.
Lieutenant Colonel Salem Bourguiba, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, has given an explanation to the police chief about its tasks and specifications, pointing out that the new vehicle was equipped with a set of tools that are compatible with the nature of the tasks assigned to it to help it provide evacuation services and tow vehicles in cases of torrents and floods and search and rescue in various mountainous, desert and valley areas with high effectiveness and efficiency, which enhances readiness and quickness of operations and contributes to preserving people’s lives and property.
He also stressed the importance of the public’s cooperation with police directives calling for staying away from areas where valleys are prone to flooding, especially with the arrival of the rainy season.