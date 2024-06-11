Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved 2,160 new housing applications for Emiratis as part of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The initiative, valued at Dh1.68 billion, aims to enhance housing stability and improve the quality of life for Emiratis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to announce the approvals, highlighting a concurrent project aimed at streamlining the process for housing assistance.

The project will see cooperation between 24 government and federal agencies to simplify procedures. It is set to reduce the number of entities involved from 11 to one and cut down the required documents for a housing loan approval from 10 to just two.