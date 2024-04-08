Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the first disbursement of the first such package for this year was approved by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The housing benefits package includes housing loans, ready-built houses and residential land grants, totalling more than Dh2.082 billion in value and aiding 1,407 citizens. Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments, amounting to more than Dh98 million. This exemption has directly benefited 95 citizens in the emirate.

With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority reaches more than Dh149 billion.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The distribution of this year’s first housing benefits package highlights our wise leadership’s continued dedication to meeting the needs of our citizens and addressing their housing demands. This initiative strives to improve the welfare of our citizens and their families, promote stability, and nurture familial and social cohesion within the emirate, all while advancing its comprehensive development.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The directives to distribute the new housing benefits package exemplify the priority of our leaders, showcasing their steadfast dedication to the wellbeing of Emirati citizens which is paramount focus on the national agenda.”

He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains dedicated to continually improving its programmes and services to provide housing for all citizens in Abu Dhabi, while also advancing the housing sector in alignment with the directives and vision of the leadership.