Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday approved a Dh40 billion budget for projects under the 'Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) (2024-2026).
Sheikh Hamdan also approved the affordable housing policy in Dubai and the Sandbox Dubai project, aimed at facilitating over 100 promising and innovative initiatives in its initial phase.
The projects and the housing policy were approved during the first meeting of the council, with its new structure.
“Today, I chaired the first meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai, with its new formation, marking a new start for leading the government work and the beginning of a new phase to enhance Dubai's global leadership,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
