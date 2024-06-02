On his account on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I oversaw the progress of citizen housing programmes in the emirate and the achievements of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai since its inception.”

He added that recently, 3,300 residential land plots were distributed in Al Yalayis and Latifa City, fulfilling all eligible residential land allocation requests submitted until the end of 2023.

Also, over the past two years, more than 11,500 residential land plots have been allocated, loans worth Dh8 billion have been granted, and 1,367 housing units have been constructed.