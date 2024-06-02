Dubai: Housing programmes for citizens in Dubai are progressing well, with thousands of plots of land allocated and housing units constructed.
This was announced on Sunday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.
On his account on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I oversaw the progress of citizen housing programmes in the emirate and the achievements of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai since its inception.”
He added that recently, 3,300 residential land plots were distributed in Al Yalayis and Latifa City, fulfilling all eligible residential land allocation requests submitted until the end of 2023.
Also, over the past two years, more than 11,500 residential land plots have been allocated, loans worth Dh8 billion have been granted, and 1,367 housing units have been constructed.
“The family is the foundation of the nation, and enhancing its stability remains one of our highest priorities,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in his post.