Dubai: Starting from February, 54 services related to housing in Dubai will be provided under a new unified platform, the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Centre was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The move comes under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his account on X: “As part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched recently by @HHShkMohd and driven by its theme of ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’, we have launched the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, a new initiative aimed at streamlining home-building services for citizens in Dubai.”

He added: “Starting next month, the centre will provide 54 services from four government entities and two private sector partners, all under one roof. This is just the beginning of our efforts to promote stable families and enhance their quality of life. We are committed to launching more projects in the upcoming future that align with this vision.”

The Center, located at Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, is scheduled to commence operations in February. It will provide services from four government departments and two private sector partners.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the Government of Dubai places a high priority on the happiness and well-being of its citizens. This commitment reflects the vision and directives of Sheikh to launch diverse programmes and initiatives aimed at addressing citizens' aspirations in terms of work, life, well-being, and housing.

These initiatives are designed to foster family and social stability, playing a crucial role in advancing the country’s developmental journey, Sheikh Hamdan said.

His remarks came during his visit to the Center, where he was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai; Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department; and Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Support and guidance

He added that the Center will provide comprehensive support, including consultancy for design selection, guidance on cost-saving measures and assistance with financing through banks. The goal is to create a comfortable environment with convenient access, ensuring a seamless, easy and efficient home-building experience for citizens.

“Constructing a family home can be a challenging experience for many young individuals, demanding specific expertise and financial and legal awareness. Our aim is to transform this experience for citizens. The Center is set to commence its operations and deliver services starting next month,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We will continue to launch new projects in the next phase, reflecting our commitment to fostering stable families and ensuring the highest quality of life for them,” he added.

The Center aims to achieve the primary objective of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, aiming to position Dubai as a global benchmark for housing services. The initiative aligns with one of the agenda's specific targets, ensuring the provision of land and a residential loan to every new Emirati family within a year of application.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed had launched a Dh208 billion Dubai Social Agenda 33 to double the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade. He also set out plans to increase housing standards, health care and quality of life for citizens.

Varied services

The Dubai Integrated Housing Center will provide comprehensive housing services, encompassing personalised design and budget planning tailored to family size, assistance in selecting interior design and colour schemes, consultation on construction and financial planning and the estimation of project costs.

Additionally, the centre addresses the diverse needs of citizens, with a specific focus on housing, construction and land services, including the selection and allocation of residential lands.

During a tour of the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, Sheikh Hamdan visited the construction exhibition hosted by Sobha Realty, which showcases elements of design for citizens seeking to construct their houses.

The government entities offering services through the Center include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land. Additionally, two private partners, Emirates Islamic Bank and Sobha Realty, are also contributing to the array of services offered.

Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai's Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai, said that fully fledged centre reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to provide comprehensive housing services to citizens in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the Center plays a vital role in delivering outstanding housing services that cater to the needs of citizens. It facilitates their housing and construction procedures with high efficiency, he noted.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said that the close collaboration between various entities through the Center will enhance the efficiency of services provided to citizens.