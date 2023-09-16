Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the development projects in the city of Kalba are continuing, which include buildings, roads, and infrastructure, providing various services.
This came during the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of commercial buildings, which included the handing over of the Suhaila Kalba project to their owners.
Sheikh Sultan congratulated the owners of the 41 buildings that include 164 residential units, 123 commercial stores, and a 1km pedestrian arcade.
Compensation
The Ruler of Sharjah added that building owners whose property revenues stopped during the period of rebuilding due to the government project, will be compensated with Dh150,000 instead of the revenues that stopped during recent years, stressing that this amount is their right.
Then Sheikh Sultan handed the building owners their ownership certificates, as they expressed their thanks and appreciation to him.
The Ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a presentation that included all the work that was completed in the commercial buildings project in Kalba.
He inspected one of the buildings, looking at all its facilities. His inauguration comes as a continuation of the implementation of the directives for developing the region.