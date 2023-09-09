Sharjah: From Monday (September 11), health officials in Sharjah will begin administering the seasonal influenza vaccine to 2,000 senior citizens and people of determination at their homes for free, Emirates News Agency WAM reported today.
Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) said the vaccination campaign will last till the end of the winter season. Kholoud Al Ali, Director, Seniors’ Services Centre, SSSD, said 1,155 people received the immunisation last year.
The Department said its database - including for Al Dhaid City, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Mleiha - contains information of receivers of the vaccine, such as what ailments they have and their current state of health.
Kholoud added that the Department runs this campaign every year to promote the health of the elderly and people of determination, as well as to support SSSD’s goal of providing free seasonal influenza vaccinations to them at their residence through the home care team.