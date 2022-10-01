Highlights
Dubai: The Emirates Health Services (EHS) is providing the quadrivalent flu vaccine free of charge to UAE citizens and high-risk groups, it was announced on Friday.
The high-risk groups include pregnant women, people of determination, individuals over 50 years of age, individuals with chronic diseases, children under the age of five, in addition to health sector workers.
The move forms part of the implementation of EHS' comprehensive plan for infectious diseases, including influenza.
Preparedness levels were raised and vaccines made available at all EHS public health centres, primary healthcare centers, and hospitals, across the country in the national campaign on seasonal influenza under the slogan "Immunise yourself, protect your community".
Quadrivalent flu shot
Dr. Shamsa Lootah, Director of the Public Health Services Department at EHS, said that the campaign is in consonance with the country's strategies and national policy towards combating seasonal and infectious diseases, such as influenza, and in line with EHS' methodology in enhancing all its healthcare facilities' readiness, in addition to raising the level of community awareness, prevention rates, and reducing disease complications.
Dr. Lootah added that EHS aims is to inaugurate vaccinations as part of the societal health awareness culture, especially since vaccinations have proven their effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and reducing their risks.
The campaign was launched on various digital and social media platforms, newspapers, audio-visual media, websites of the participating parties, and other bodies.