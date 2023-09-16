Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that providing adequate and safe housing for the Emirati family is a major part of his project, supporting their needs to live a stable life.

This came during today’s inauguration of the first phase of Al Saf Residential Complex in the city of Kalba. It includes 151 homes at a total cost of Dh122 million and on an area of 417,000 square metres, with various services and facilities.

Sheikh Sultan directed the development of a variety of services in Al Ghail, such as sanitation and roads, among other services.

He stressed the continuation of developing the areas one after the other according to the needs of each area, whether in replacing housing, buildings or providing infrastructure to make all areas of Kalba developed.

The Ruler of Sharjah watched a video that covered the stages of Al Saf residential complex project, its most important facilities and features, and the impact it will have on the stability of the Emirati family.

Project details

The complex includes residences of various designs, as it provides three models: Islamic, local, and modern design.

Each residence includes five rooms with an area of 322 square metres. The first phase of the complex took 18 months, and the second phase is expected to be delivered at the end of next February.

The project also includes a public park for the residents of the complex and various other services, in addition to the completion of road works and electricity, gas and sewage services.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Sultan was shown a model of the housing key box that will be delivered to citizens who are eligible for housing, as way to welcome and congratulate the owners on their new homes.

He planted an almond tree within Al Saf Park, which is in the middle of the complex and will provide the complex’s families with an outlet for all its members, including men, women and children.