Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Housing Programme to cancel the requirement that Emiratis have a certain number of children in order to be eligible for housing assistance.
Housing grants are given to Emirati men and women as well as to Emirati women married to non-Emiratis who meet the requirements for housing assistance. As per Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s directives, the number of children as criteria for housing assistance will be removed.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan was speaking during the live radio prgramme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The "Direct Line), which is broadcast by the Sharjah Radio and Television.