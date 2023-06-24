Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has approved the disbursement of housing benefits worth Dh3.1 billion to1,807 citizens in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The second housing package of 2023 coincides with the celebration of Eid Al Adha, which will fall on June 29. It reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability and enabling citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.
The housing benefits include the exemption of low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments. The disbursement covers Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Loans include the following housing categories: construction, demolition and reconstruction, as well as maintenance and expansion.