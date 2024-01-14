Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a series of transformative projects for the year 2024 as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Launched recently by Sheikh Mohammed, the Dubai Social Agenda 33 is inspired by the overarching theme of ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’.

The approved projects include the allocation of 3,500 plots of land to be distributed among citizens in Dubai, besides 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses across Dubai valued at Dh5.5 billion. The move reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s unwavering commitment to provide all necessary support to citizens to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of their families. He also issued directives to name the new area designated for the housing project for citizens as ‘Latifa City’.

Sheikh Mohammed reassured that citizens, their families and social stability were fundamental to all government plans and the ultimate goals of all initiatives envisaged by it. Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai’s continued success story is the outcome of prioritising public welfare and leveraging all available resources to ensure optimal conditions for work and creativity. Good housing, welfare measures and a sense of reassurance and faith in tomorrow all go towards furthering social cohesion in the emirate, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to launching still more significant projects to fulfil the aspirations of its citizens. “Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens’ lives for a brighter future,” he said.

Latifa City

Latifa City, the newly designated area for citizens’ housing, pays tribute to the memory of Sheikh Mohammed’s mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He dedicated a significant portion of his book ‘My Story’ to reflect on her humanitarian contributions and influential role in Dubai.

The housing plots earmarked for citizens cover an area spanning 40 million square feet, with eligible citizens from Dubai to be handed over ownership in February. These include 2,700 plots in Latifa City and 800 plots in Al Yalayis 5 area. The 2,300 new houses for citizens are located across areas in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hatta.

Community empowerment

Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai’s Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai, emphasised the committee’s dedication to implementing initiatives, designing exemplary neighbourhoods, and undertaking residential projects in line with the leadership’s vision to provide the best living standards for citizens. This commitment is aimed at achieving the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to establish a global development model focused on empowering the community and ensuring family stability, he added.

Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the municipality’s commitment to actively collaborating with government entities to enhance the happiness and well-being of citizens and upcoming generations. These efforts were also aimed at promoting sustainable development in Dubai, with a strong emphasis on human-centric approaches and improving the overall quality of life, he added.

Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, highlighted the Establishment’s dedication to fostering collaboration with various entities to guarantee the delivery of modern and integrated housing services. All such initiatives sought to ensure social stability of Emirati families in Dubai, align with objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and reinforce the comprehensive sustainable development model being implemented across Dubai while fully considering its aspirations for the future.