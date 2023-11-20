Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Monday inaugurated the Al Wathba housing project, as part of the Emirati Neighbourhood initiative, providing 347 new homes to citizens at a cost of Dh1.1 billion.
During the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the project, which has been built in line with the highest international standards. He also reviewed the sustainable design of the homes, which are tailored to meet the needs of citizens, and to enhance their overall wellbeing and quality of life.
Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality housing for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi, which underscores the leadership’s commitment to cultivating a secure and stable environment for its citizens. He highlighted how the housing project will meet their needs, and ensure their stability and growth, while playing a vital role in the emirate’s ongoing development.
Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; and Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.
Al Shorafa said: “The Al Wathba housing project signifies the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to delivering the leadership’s directives. This initiative stands as a cornerstone in guaranteeing citizens’ access to quality housing, fostering a secure and stable social environment, and actively supporting the ongoing development and growth of Abu Dhabi.”
Amenities and facilities
The project covers 875,000 square metres and includes various community facilities, such as four commercial complexes and 64 shops. Additionally, the development has 15 parks and four mosques, with a total capacity of 1,725 people.
Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled witnessed the signing of a public-private partnership agreement to develop community facilities at the project.
Since its establishment, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has provided more than 39,000 residential plots and more than 16,000 new homes. It has approved more than 44,000 housing loans and facilitated housing loan exemptions for 4,000 beneficiaries. The total value of the housing benefits delivered so far has been Dh141 billion.