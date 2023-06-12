Abu Dhabi: As many as 204 Emirati families in Abu Dhabi will get new homes in Sweihan under the Dh572.1 million Sweihan housing project, which was inaugurated today by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Part of the integrated Emirati Neighbourhood initiative, the housing project was inaugurated under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the infrastructure, building specifications and architectural design features of the project. He also reviewed the interior and exterior finishes of the villas, which meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life in line with the highest international standards.

The project was developed with the aim of creating a tightly-knit and integrated community offering high-quality facilities. The project was built according to the latest specifications to provide an integrated residential community that is characterised by authenticity and modernity, involving the construction of separate villas that share public outdoor spaces.

Community facilities

The designs of each villa reflect Emirati national identity, culture, and heritage in order to meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life, as well as match the increasing urban expansion of the Sweihan area.

The Sweihan housing project, covering more than 80 hectares, includes 204 villas for citizens, two mosques, two malls, a community centre and 21 green spaces and parks, as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community facilities. Each villa includes two majlis, dining and living rooms, five bedrooms, and other facilities.

The Sweihan housing project is the first to be implemented in line with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s (ADHA’s) Integrated Neighbourhood Directory - a set of standards and guiding principles for the interior of government housing in Abu Dhabi that ensures homes meets the needs of Emirati families.

Top priority

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and chairman of ADHA, said: “The inauguration of the Sweihan housing project confirms that citizens’ wellbeing, stability and growth are a top priority for our leadership. It is also an impactful addition to the housing projects already completed by the ADHA, which provide homes that meet citizens and their families’ needs, and secure them a safe and stable social life in an environment that is conducive to continuous economic growth.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director-general of the ADHA, said: “Our leadership’s directives reflect their commitment to meeting the housing needs of citizens and their families. The ADHA is making every effort to develop housing projects that meet the needs of citizens and offer them integrated communities that include all public facilities and infrastructure.”

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Al Shorafa, Al Muhairi and Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.