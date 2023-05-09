Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a budget of Dh85.4 billion to develop integrated residential neighbourhoods that will provide up to 76,000 homes and plots of land for citizens over five years.
The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities, including the construction and development of mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces, to ensure the highest living standards for citizens and to further enhance stability and families’ wellbeing across Abu Dhabi emirate.