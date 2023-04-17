Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved Dh2.74 billion in housing benefits for 1,800 Abu Dhabi citizens.
The first housing package of 2023, which coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability and enabling citizens to raise strong families that will benefit the future of the UAE.
The housing benefits will exempt low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The loans will cover various housing categories, including construction, demolition and reconstruction, as well as maintenance and expansion.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, expressed his gratitude to the UAE President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for their unwavering support in addressing citizens’ housing needs. Al Shorafa emphasized the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to create a modern and sustainable housing system in line with the leadership’s vision.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his guidance and dedication to meeting the needs of all citizens and ensuring a high quality of life.