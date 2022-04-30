Dubai: Landmark Group — the leading UAE-based retailer — has embraced the spirit of Ramadan by building on its long-term partnerships and establishing new collaborations with several humanitarian and charitable organisations operating in the region.

For many years, Landmark Group has partnered with several non-profit organisations to give back to the community during Ramadan and to provide immediate relief for communities, including refugees and children. This Ramadan, the group entered into several new partnerships in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait in addition to those in UAE and Saudi Arabia and continuing to expand the scope and scale of its social impact.

Across the GCC, Landmark Group is driving fundraising activities. In the UAE, the Group has partnered with UNHCR, Emirates Red Crescent and The Big Heart Foundation to support refugees in the Middle East, by setting up fundraising booths across Oasis Mall Dubai, Emax Mirdif City Centre and Centrepoint at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Raising funds for refugees

In Saudi Arabia, Eta’am, the Saudi Food Bank, is being supported across 280 stores for a period lasting 100 days. Styli, the Group’s online-only brand, supported families with food baskets containing essential items, as well as raised funds in excess of 100,000 Saudi riyal for Children With Disabilities Association. In Qatar, the group has collaborated with Red Crescent and is raising funds for children in Syria. In Kuwait, the Group extended its partnership with UNHCR, for the first time, collaborating with Tanmeia to raise funds for refugees. In Bahrain, the Tree of Life is extending support to orphans in the country while in Oman, Al Rahma is raising funds for orphans.

Additionally, in the UAE, the group’s brands drove various Ramadan initiatives. Home Box, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and Radio Channel 4, conducted a Home Box furniture charity auction on-air — ‘Ramadan Bid for Charity’. Funds raised from the auction will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent.

Across the GCC, Landmark Group is driving fundraising activities. Image Credit: Supplied

Landmark Leisure teamed up with Toys with Wings and Emirates Red Crescent to launch the ‘Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ campaign across the GCC committed to donate 3,000 pieces of toys collected from customers and employees through the placement of collection boxes across all Landmark Leisure stores as well as Landmark Group offices.

A unique shopping experience

In preparation for Eid celebrations, Landmark Group also teamed up with Aster and Emirates Red Crescent to bring joy to 100 children who will shop at Max and enjoy rides at Fun City in Oasis Mall Dubai. The partnership has also extended to Oman and Saudi Arabia where the same initiative has been implemented. Similarly, Babyshop has partnered with the International Charity Organisation to offer orphans a unique shopping experience in its outlet in Ras Al Khaimah.

‘Reaching various vulnerable groups’