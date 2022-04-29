Dubai: Dubai Police announced that Eid Al Fitr cannons will be placed at six locations in the emirate. The firing of the cannons will mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.
Brigadier Rashid Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said the cannons will be at different locations: Grand Zabeel Mosque, Mankhool Eid prayer ground, Al Baraha Eid prayer ground, Nad Al Hamar, Hatta, and Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.
“Ramadan or Eid cannon is part of our tradition. It marks iftar time and beginning of Eid. Dubai is keen to keep the traditions alive despite the advancements of the digital era,” he explained.