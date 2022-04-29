Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed all its preparations to provide the best services to the public during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Elaborate arrangements are in place to keep the city’s markets, beaches, highways and other public spaces clean.
The municipality has already cleaned public squares and Eid Musallas, preparing them for the arrival of worshippers. Inspections are also being stepped up at food outlets with the municipality keeping a close watch on restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries, kitchens and the fruit and vegetable markets.
Dubai Municipality will organise inspection campaigns to ensure food safety in recreational areas and at places of tourist attractions to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.
There will be an open-air cinema in Al Mamzar Park for visitors.
Dubai Abattoirs are also ready for animal sacrifices during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Dubai Municipality is also cooperating with several smart apps that facilitate delivery of slaughtered meat to the customer’s doorstep by ordering through these apps.
Dubai Municipality’s life-guards are ready to receive beachgoers as the emirate’s beaches are expected to witness a large turnout, especially with the advent of the summer and holiday season.