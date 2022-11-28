Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare’s ‘myAster’ app will deploy the intuitive capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning as a one-stop solution for all services for patients and customers in the UAE and beyond.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “At Aster DM Healthcare, we are keen to provide the complete circle of care to our patients and customers as per their convenience, moving beyond our physical offerings to serve them where and when they want, using technology. myAster would be a seamless omni-channel app that integrates all our services across clinics, hospitals and pharmacies and puts it in the palm of the user.”

She added: “A first time solution in the UAE and one of its kind in the region, myAster is all set to revolutionise the way people of UAE consume healthcare and further push the country towards its global goal of being recognised as the top destination for futuristic healthcare, in alignment with UAE Vision 2031. As the healthcare partner for this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, we are keen to provide a sneak-peek to all the people on how myAster is set to change the way they are used to availing healthcare.”

Brandon Rowberry, CEO - Digital Health, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “At Aster DM Healthcare, we meet every healthcare need of our patients as one of the largest integrated healthcare players in the region. The app is all-set to revolutionise the way healthcare is consumed in the region. Innovative technology and digitisation of healthcare functions are at the core of it. Over the past few months, the app has touched over half a million lives. Moreover, we are adding new services and features every month to further enhance the experience of the end user.”

Services on app

“The myAster app will connect doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, labs and home services, all on one platform. It is created with a ‘user-first’ approach in mind and in doing so we’re looking to change the healthcare landscape,” he added.