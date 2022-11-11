Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has launched ‘Wellth’ — a hub of integrative medicine in the UAE — to encourage people to lead healthier lives, alleviate chronic lifestyle diseases, help them prevent hereditary afflictions. The hub will also offer a range of therapies to boost immunity, improve general health and sustain good health.

‘Wellth’ will be managed by Medcare with a range of services including sleep improvement, anti-ageing and regenerative medicine consultation, addiction management, preventive screening package, osteopath treatments and much more at its premises in Jumeirah, Dubai. Wellth will also have avant-garde technology that will facilitate DNA Testing, Chronic Disease Management and so on.

“Wellth is a luxury health and wellness offering. We want to create ‘wellanaires’ who come to us to stay well and improve their health and well-being,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

“It is an investment on your health. We want to create a whole new wellenaire club. And we are delighted to have renowned global experts, Deepak Chopra and Dr. Frank Lipman who will be our guide to create the best, healthiest and wealthiest wellanaires in the country,” she said.

Alisha added: “In the post-pandemic world, we are all acutely aware that true wealth is nothing but good health. We want to encourage people to make good health and well-being their top priority. This is why we created Wellth as the first hub of integrated medicine in the UAE, which will offer time tested, traditional, non-invasive, global ways of achieving and sustaining emotional and physical well-being by nurturing a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach.”

Hub for healthy people

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “We want to attract healthy people at the Wellth Centre. I personally went around Europe to see how and why they are wellness destinations. I am happy to say that we are creating a miniature of all that is there right here at Wellth.”

“It is paradoxical that most healthcare providers including us have been more focused on sick-care, treating those who are ill. We recognise the need to provide integrated healthcare with more focus on preventive care which lives up to the age old saying that prevention is better than treatment. We want to encourage people to look at their health holistically and proactively.”

Dr Lipman added: “We are bringing gene testing for example. With the results, people can manipulate their genes to work around their lifestyle so they don’t fall into the gene disposition. We are bringing some really state of the art technique which can make a huge difference to a person’s lifestyle.

“Wellth will be combining the wisdom we have gained from ancient traditions with the knowledge learnt from modern science, practicing what we call Good Medicine. We will be offering a range of complimentary modalities giving patients an easy-to-follow map to wellness and always addressing the root causes of illness.”

Dr. Frank Lipman, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr Azad Moopen, Essa Al Hajj Al Maidoor, Dr Deepak Chopra and Alisha Moopen at the launch of Wellth, UAE's first hub of integrative medicine in Dubai on Friday.

Body inflammation

Dr. Chopra said: “Most diseases we find today are linked to inflammation in the body, emotional disruption, lack of sleep and elevated stress. But our genes go on and off. So we can work around the genes we have been gifted with exercise, good nutrition and wellness programmes to elevate our existence.

“I am delighted to be one of the key advisers of Wellth and offer people here the much-needed alternative — not just to stay healthy but also to alleviate lifestyle diseases rather than to just manage them, and most importantly, to prevent diseases — hereditary or otherwise — so that our mind, body and spirit becomes our first line of defence against any virus or any illness for that matter.”

More about Wellth

Wellth was inaugurated by Essa Al Hajj Al Maidoor, Director General, Dubai Developments; Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO — Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority (DHA); along with Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Frank Lipman, global experts in functional & alternative medicine and Advisors of Wellth.

A consultant will ensure that each health-seeker gets individual attention and a tailor-made therapy plan based on their specific needs and goals. This is formulated after studying the patient’s health history, habits, susceptibilities, lifestyle, strengths, and weaknesses.