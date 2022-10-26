She is the Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare that runs 697 facilities across seven countries, including nine hospitals, 96 clinics and 222 pharmacies in the UAE. A US-educated chartered accountant with a Big Four background in consulting from the UK, she is a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum, Founder & Vice-Chairwoman of the Dubai Healthcare Business Group and Chairperson of the Dubai Chapter of the Young President’s Organisation (YPO) that has 27,000 chief executives from over 130 countries on board. And yes, she is a doting mum of three, a committed wife and daughter and a fitness freak who loves to cook, read and travel too.
Aster’s Alisha Moopen gets candid on her foray into healthcare
Young Global Leader recalls how a personal incident in London brought her back to Dubai