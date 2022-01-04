Mohammed Shareef with his children before the accident. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee has awarded Dh1.1 million compensation in total for two Indian expatriates who suffered serious injuries in two separate road accidents in the UAE.

Abdalla Al Naqbi Advocates and Legal Consultants, which argued for the complainants, said the accidents took place in Sharjah and Dubai.

Advocate Femin Panikkassery, an Indian lawyer with the firm in Dubai, said the committee attached to the Motor Accidents Claims Court issued a compensation of Dh500,000 to Sajil TD, who was knocked down from a bicycle on January 20, 2020.

A salad maker at a hypermarket in Al Ghusais, Sajil was hit by a pickup van near Safeer Mall while he was riding to his workplace from his accommodation in Sharjah.

He suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures in his ribs, hip and nasal bone. Sajil said he had also lost six of his teeth in the accident. Sajil had undergone two surgeries at Al Qassimi Hospital from where he was discharged after 14 days of treatment. After another fortnight, he was flown home for further treatment. “I can’t forget how our company’s chairman (M.A. Yusuff Ali) called me on the phone and offered all the support. The company was very supportive and issued three free air tickets to my wife and me. I was also given a wheelchair.”

Community groups Vaikkom Association of Sharjah and SNDP Sharjah also helped him during his treatment in Sharjah, said Sajil who finally got back to work after six months. “The insurance company has deposited an amount of Dh509,618.50, including the interest, in court,” said Panikkassery.

Second case

In the second case, Panikkassery said another Indian expatriate Mohammed Shareef was awarded a compensation of Dh600,000-plus, with nine per cent interest, for the injuries he suffered in an accident on March 31, 2020. Shareef said he was travelling with a colleague to a work site in Jebel Ali, Dubai, when their vehicle collided with another. “I had immediately lost consciousness and was taken to NMC hospital.”

Shareef said he suffered serious head injuries. “Both the eyes were injured and I almost lost vision in my left eye.” Multiple surgeries had to be done as he had suffered fractures on the head and arms. Panikkassery said: “We convinced the court about the disability caused to the petitioner because of the accident. A forensic report was also furnished in support of this. The disability mentioned in his report has also helped in securing this judgement.”