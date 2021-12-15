Tawam Hospital in Al Ain Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain will now accept a wider range of medical insurance covers, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced.

The expansion of accepted health insurance covers means that both Emiratis and expatriates will now be able to access treatment provided by the two facilities.

SKMC is a 531-bed acute-care hospital that delivers complete medical and surgical services to patients through its 16 outpatient clinics, with specialities such as dentistry, neurology, emergency medicine, dermatology and critical care. The hospital also includes a renowned paediatric centre of excellence.

Between 2019 and 2021, SKMC treated more than 525,648 patients of all ages from across the UAE.

Oncology Centre

Tawam Hospital, on the other hand, provides care in anaesthesiology, emergency medicine, general medicine, oncology, paediatrics, critical care management, obstetrics and gynaecology, radiology, surgery, dentistry and other areas. It treated more than 744,833 patients between 2019 and 2021. The 531-bed hospital has 48 emergency beds, nine operating rooms and 81 specialised clinics. The facility is also well-known for its Oncology Centre, the UAE’s national cancer treatment centre.

‘Centres of excellence’

“This is another positive step in helping us deliver on Abu Dhabi’s vision of delivering exceptional healthcare for both Emirati and expat residents. This announcement means that our SKMC’s centres of excellence, such as our specialist and world-class paediatrics services, will be available to more insurance types. In addition to strengthening Seha’s integrated health-care model, it will broaden health-care access to both adults and children across the emirate,” said Dr Safa Al Mustafa, acting chief executive officer at the SKMC.