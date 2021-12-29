Dubai: Dubai has unified all government health insurance systems under one umbrella known as ‘Enaya’.
The unification covers Saada insurance and other government insurances. Following the move, there will be one insurance for all Government of Dubai employees, the Enaya insurance.
Enaya beneficiaries
• Citizens of the emirate of Dubai who do not benefit from any other government insurance.
• Employees of government departments in the emirate of Dubai and their families
The scope of dependency within the health insurance programme for Dubai government employees includes:
• Emiratis: Wives, sons up to 24 years old, daughters until marriage or work, and parents.
• Residents: Wife and three children under the age of 21.
The unification of all health insurance systems is aimed at providing advanced integrated care and high quality medical services.
The decision was taken after extensive studies and in cooperation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Finance Department, with the follow-up and supervision of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council after discussions on sustainability of health services and provision of high quality medical services to ensure health and wellbeing for all. The discussions also focused on further strengthening preventive care.
Enaya features two different service providers: Neuron insurance and Almadallah Healthcare Management.
Enaya benefits
The programme includes comprehensive coverage for maternity; healthcare for expectant mothers and their children from the beginning of the pregnancy until after birth. Unlike other insurance programmes, there is no waiting period for this entitlement.
Other benefits include:
• Current disease states and chronic diseases
• Disease prevention
• Complete coverage of periodic routine examinations and vaccinations