The opening of the new tracks coincides with the start of Ramadan (which will begin on Monday or Tuesday), a period when residents and visitors enjoy engaging in physical activities, including cycling, the RTA added.

Bicycle-friendly city

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The project has been undertaken under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city. Achieving this goal requires providing suitable alternatives to encourage residents to ride bikes. It is also aligned with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to position Dubai as the best city for living in the world.”

He added: “Expanding the cycling tracks is part of RTA’s Master Plan to construct dedicated tracks for walking and cycling across Dubai to motivate residents and visitors to engage in sports and leisure activities, thereby enhancing quality of life. It also translates RTA’s commitment to improving the interconnectivity between existing cycling tracks in residential areas and the top attractions of the neighbourhood.”

Speed limits RTA has called upon all cycling track users to comply with the designated speed limits set across the emirate, which is 30km/h on tracks dedicated to amateur sports cyclists and on tracks shared with vehicles on safe roads. A 20km/h limit is set on tracks designated or shared with pedestrians within urban areas. Additionally, on training tracks across the city, cyclists can ride at unlimited speeds. These measures underline RTA’s commitment to ensuring the safety of both pedestrians and cyclists.

Know the new tracks

The first cycling track begins at the Quranic Park, located on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to intersect with Al Khawaneej Street. It then crosses the street via the combined pedestrian and cyclists bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track.

The second track commences at Mushrif Park, near Crocodile Park, and extends to intersect with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. From there, it runs northward along the street until it crosses Al Khawaneej Street through the pedestrian and cyclists bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

1,000km of tracks by 2030

“The cycling track in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is part of a master plan for the expansion of cycling tracks to connect key districts of the emirate. The plan envisages extending the total length of the cycling track network from the current 544km to 1,000km by 2030. Key coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina are set to be connected to the external tracks in Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba districts,” Al Tayer said.