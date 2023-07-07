Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Monitoring and Control Center warned motorists against the grave dangers of stopping in the middle of the road and the perils associated with distracted driving. Through the “You Comment” initiative, a video has been broadcast to educate the public on these critical road safety issues.
The video shows a small truck that had to make a sudden stop after its tires burst. The driver directly behind the truck noticed the stopped vehicle in time; however, the third driver approaching from behind was not as alert and was unaware of the two vehicles which had stopped in front of him. The third driver crashed into the other two vehicles, causing a pile-up accident.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police emphasised the importance of road safety and urged drivers to not stop in the middle of the road under any circumstances.
They recommended drivers to head to the nearest exit in case of any emergency to ensure the safety of all road users. In cases where the vehicle cannot be moved, the Directorate urged drivers to promptly contact the control and control center at 999 (operations room) for the required assistance.
Additionally, the Directorate called on drivers to maintain a safe distance from the vehicles in front of them. This measure is critical in avoiding sudden stops, which can be especially dangerous during high traffic flow on both internal and external roads.
Another area of concern highlighted in the campaign is the dangerous practice of using a mobile phone or engaging in other distracting behaviors while driving. Such distractions can lead to a loss of focus on the road and have been shown to significantly increase the risk of traffic accidents.