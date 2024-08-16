Partial road closures in Abu Dhabi

Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully and follow traffic regulations. Image Credit: Picture used for illustrative purposes only

The Abu Dhabi Mobility Department has announced partial lane closures on key Abu Dhabi roads this weekend, urging drivers to proceed with caution due to the detours.

The transport authority detailed these closures on its social media platforms on Friday, accompanied by images indicating the affected lanes. Lanes marked in red will be closed, while those in green will remain open. Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully and follow traffic regulations during this time.

Partial closure of Hazza Bin Sultan Street Image Credit: @ad_mobility/X

Al Ain - Hazza Bin Sultan Street

There will be road closures and traffic diversions on Hazza Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Sunday, August 18, 2024, to Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Abu Dhabi - Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street

A partial road closure is scheduled on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, August 17 to Monday, August 19.

As part of this closure, two right lanes will be closed from Saturday, August 17 (12:00am) to Monday, August 19 (6:00am).

Partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street. Image Credit: @ad_mobility/X

Additionally, two right lanes will be closed from Sunday, August 18, from 12am to 12pm. The authority urges motorists to drive carefully near these closures and to adhere to traffic laws to ensure everyone's safety.

Abu Dhabi - Zayed the First Street

Zayed the First Street in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed this weekend, and drivers should exercise caution. The closure will affect the two left lanes of Zayed the First Street from Saturday, August 17, 12am to Sunday, August 18, 12am, in both directions.

One or two left lanes will also be closed from Sunday, August 18, 12am to Monday, August 19, 6am.

Traffic delays, diversions in Dubai

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded drivers of anticipated traffic delays on roads heading toward Abu Dhabi due to ongoing maintenance work.

The RTA encourages drivers to plan ahead and follow traffic signs to ensure timely arrivals.

Emirates Road

According to an update on RTA's official social media platforms, motorists should expect delays between the intersections of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road when traveling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. This maintenance work is scheduled to continue until August 31, 2024.

Dubai-Al Ain Road

To further improve Dubai's infrastructure, the RTA has also notified drivers of expected delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road at the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road in both directions.

These delays will occur on weekdays from 10pm to 6am until September 9, 2024, due to bridge maintenance work. Additionally, Dubai-Al Ain Road will be fully closed on weekends from 1am to 10am.

From Al Ain to Dubai: Traffic will be redirected to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Hatta, with a U-turn at the first roundabout leading back to Dubai.

From Dubai to Al Ain: Traffic will be rerouted to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Jebel Ali Port, with a U-turn at the first roundabout leading back to Al Ain.