Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a traffic safety campaign warning about the dangers of random parking on the side of the main roads.
The dangerous practice leads to traffic accidents and obstructs traffic, especially at peak hours, police said.
Brigadier General Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, called on drivers of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and all road users to avoid random parking on the roads, pointing out the obligation to only use designated areas for parking.
He added that the Federal Traffic Law in Article No. 62 stipulates the prohibition of stopping vehicles at road junctions, which carries a fine of Dh500, while Article No. 70 says drivers of vehicles not complying with traffic signs and instructions will be subject to a fine of Dh500 .
Brig Gen Al Naqbi appealed to motorists to reduce speed, abide by traffic laws and regulations, and not commit traffic violations such as parking on the sidewalks, or random parking behind vehicles incorrectly, and other negative traffic behaviours in violation of traffic regulations.