Reasons for accidents

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said main reasons behind the fatal road accidents registered include distraction while driving, speed without taking into account road conditions, sudden lane change, not leaving safe distance between vehicles, and reckless driving.

These reasons, which were blamed for the road accidents that occurred during first six months of this year so far, have been addressed in collaboration with all the departments concerned, particularly the public works and services.

The police had studied the traffic statistical report of last year, and identified the main reasons behind the mishaps recorded, Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said. “This way has remarkably helped find solutions to these accidents.”

Raising awareness

He added that Ras Al Khaimah Police have deployed more traffic patrols on internal roads and highways of the emirate to curb traffic accidents and casualties. “The hot-spots known for more road accidents, were given more attention.”

The department has also launched a number of campaigns to raise traffic awareness of all segments of the society, Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Dr Muhammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director -eneral of Central Operations, said Ras Al Khaimah Police does not hesitate to harness all advanced electronic technologies and specialised cadres to ensure road safety control.

More cameras

Brig Al Hamidi pointed out that the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police intends to increase the number of cameras dedicated to monitoring internal and external roads in the emirate, and vital areas in order to enhance traffic control.