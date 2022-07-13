Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have implemented several campaigns aimed at spreading awareness among the public on laws regulating the use and renting of jet skis in the emirate.
RAK Police explained that the implementation of the campaigns included the emirate’s beaches and water bike rental shops, hotels, ports, private marine parking lots and tourist resorts that rent out these water bikes, in order to familiarise those using and renting them about local government decrees that are in place in order to ensure the safety of all. Strict penalties are in place for those who violate these laws.
Slew of penalties in place
RAK Police confirmed that most punitive actions resulted due to the usage of these jet skis with expired licences, for venturing into prohibited areas and using them beyond the stipulated hours — which are from sunrise to sunset.
Police said that the fine for using a jet ski with expired licence is Dh100, for using a jet ski for a purpose other than its intended use is Dh150, and for using it beyond its stipulated hours of operation is Dh300. Using a jet ski less than 180 metres near a sea beach meant for swimming will result in impounding of the vehicle, police cautioned.
Ensuring safety
Police urged all users of jet skis to abide by the laws and ensure that safety equipment such as life jackets are always available on these marine vehicles. They have also been advised to adhere to periodic maintenance schedules for the vehicles, not to approach private and tourist ships when on the sea, not exceed the speed limit and not to exceed the permitted load factor.