Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s Traffic department has suspended 120 driving licences in the emirate over the past year. These driving licences were suspended for three months, Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at RAK Police, said.
The driving licences were revoked due to serious traffic law violations and for having accumulated black points in excess of the 24 black-point limit.
This was announced during Brig. Al Hamidi’s visit to Belhasa Driving Centre in RAK, in the presence of Colonel Rashid Al Zaabi, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department; Lt Colonel Dr Mohammed Al Bahar, Acting Director of Traffic and Patrols Department; and Maysoon Al Dahab, Director General of Public Resources Authority in RAK. They were received by Professor Hani Kamal, Director General of Belhasa Driving Centre in RAK.
Brig. Al Hamidi was briefed on the rehabilitation programme run by the driving centre for those motorists who have accumulated 24 black points or are close to that danger mark. Traffic law violators can enrol themselves with specialised educational and training programmes that contribute towards raising traffic awareness among drivers.
Brig. Al Hamidi praised the role played by the Public Resources Authority and Belhasa Driving Centre in RAK in helping achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to reduce road accidents and ensure greater road safety for all road users.