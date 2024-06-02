Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, through its Traffic and Patrols Department and the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, has issued a fresh warning about the dangers of sudden lane changes and swerving as part of its new traffic safety campaign titled ‘Beware! Your Life is More Important’.

The campaign urges drivers to focus solely on the road to prevent unexpected deviations, loss of vehicle control, and potentially fatal accidents.

The police highlighted that the main causes of swerving include distractions such as using phones, browsing social media, and taking photos while driving. These behaviours significantly increase the risk of serious road accidents.

Fines

Lane indiscipline and swerving is punishable by a Dh200 fine, which can be increased if the act leads to an accident, other violations or damage.